Namibia: Coleman, Kotjipati Join Gladiators

Europe-based Brave Gladiators stars Zenatha Coleman and Veweziua Kotjipati joined the rest of the team on Wednesday as Brian Isaacs and his charges round off preparations for Friday's 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games qualifier away to Botswana.

Namibia play Botswana over two legs, with the first encounter in Gaborone on 5 April, and the return leg scheduled for Windhoek four days later.

Earlier today, the team were joined by Germany-based Kotjipati in Windhoek, while captain Coleman completed the 20-member squad in Gaborone.

"Vewe joined the team at Hosea Kutako International Airport this morning as she arrived from Frankfurt, while Zenatha arrived in Botswana, and was be picked up later from the Gaborone airport," NFA Women's Football general manager Jacqui Shipanga confirmed.

The match will be played at the National Stadium in Gaborone at 18h00 on Friday. The teams meet again at 18h30 on Tuesday, 9 April at the Sam Nujoma stadium.

The winner over the two legs will face South Africa in the second round, while Zambia or Zimbabwe will be lying in wait in the third round.

Thereafter, the fourth round follows before the final round to determine Africa's representative for the 2020 Olympic Games. The fifth-round losers get a second bite at the cherry in a play-off against South Americans Chile for a place in Tokyo, Japan.

Here are the Brave Gladiators in Botswana:

Mellissa Matheus, Ester Hamukwaya, Lydia Eixas, Ndapewa Katuta, Emma Naris, Uerikondjera Kasaona, Lovisa Mulunga, Lorraine Jossop, Twelikondjela Amukoto, Veweziua Kotjipati, Millicent Hikuam, Beverly Uueziua, Memory Ngonda, Juliana Blou, Julia Rutjindo, Asteria Angula, Kylie van Wyk, Zenatha Coleman, Thomalina Adams and Anna Marie Shikusho. - nfa.org.na