Namibia: Simon Jr Charting His Own Path

Harry Simon Jr is proud of his legendary father and namesake's feats, but the youngster is steadily writing his own story.

To most people, he is simply the son of Namibia's first world boxing champion.

While he is happy with that tag, the ambitious 20-year-old (8-0) is not prepared to ride on his father's name.

Indeed, Simon Sr has on several occasions suggested that his determined offspring is just as gifted, if not a better fighter, than he was.

Judging from his previous fights, Simon Jr is well on his way to eclipsing his father's achievements.

Mentored by the Terminator's one-time sparring partner Nestor Tobias, Simon Jr is set for his first title fight as a professional on 20 April.

Tobias said his undefeated protege's credentials will be put to the test when he confronts the more experienced Andreas Nghinananye for the super lightweight national title, given that he has never fought more than four rounds in his career to date.

"He continued to learn with every fight, his work rate is high, he is fit and has power. I know that he is a star for the future, and his journey begins with this national title against a very tough opponent," said Tobias.

The rangy Simon Jr has the right blend of attitude and ability to succeed, he added.

"Within Harry Simon Jr, we have a combination of Sugar Ray Leonard and Tommy Hearns in one, and that should give you an idea of his prowess. He is tall, which automatically gives him a good advantage in reach, and he can use his jab very well from the outside.

"And when he goes to the body, that reminds me of Hearns as he was just as tall, but could win fights with his well-educated jab, and could bank the body with both hands, a skill that tall boxers usually struggle with," Tobias explained.

"I am also very impressed by his uppercut which is usually followed with a left hook, which speaks volumes of his boxing IQ. When he starts putting combinations together, that is when he reminds me of Leonard, who won five world titles in different weight divisions".

Simon Jr has a high work ethic in the gym, a skill not too dissimilar to that of his father. Coupled with discipline, his talent shines through effortlessly, Tobias gushed.

This ranks as arguably Simon Jr's toughest fight to date, but the trainer-cum-promoter is confident that the youngster will rise to the occasion and back up the hype.

The fight is being promoted by the MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions, and will take place at the Windhoek Country Club, with Jeremiah 'Low Key' Nakathila headlining the main bout.

"We always remind him how his father became a champion, through hard work and discipline, and making boxing fun and enjoyable while in the ring. Harry Simon respected his training and never compromised in putting in long training hours, and that is why he became such a great fighter," said Tobias.