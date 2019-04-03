Uganda: Government Limits Fishermen to Specific Fish Species

Fishermen operating on Lake Victoria are being licenced to catch specific fish species, a move officials say aims at restoring some fish stock.

The development was disclosed by the executive secretary of Lake Victoria Fisheries Organisation (LVFO), Dr Shigalla Bassanda Mahongo, during a recent meeting with the European Union ambassador to Uganda, Mr Attilio Pacifici.

Dr Mahongo says a fisherman who has been licenced to catch Nile perch will not be allowed to cast their net into the waters in search for other species.

He says this development has been agreed upon by all countries that share Lake Victoria.

"All the vessels in different countries will bear labels of specific fish species, country code and location," he said, adding that the number of fishermen targeting high-value fish species has increased, which has led to a decline in stock.

"Licencing fishermen to catch specific species is an important management tool to prevent highly targeted fish species.

"The landings of highly valuable Nile perch declined by 34 per cent from 251,000 in 2014 to 165,000 tonnes in 2015, while the total fish landing from the lake for the period of 2011 to 2015 has been about one million tonnes," he said.

Implementation

The director of fisheries management and development at LVFO, Dr Rhoda Tumwebaze, said the exercise has already kicked off and is being conducted by officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries.

She noted that licencing fishermen to catch different fish species is one of the strategies of restoring the decreasing number of specific species in a lake.

"Nile perch is going down and other species are going up, if we realise that a certain type of fish is declining, we limit the number of people licenced for that particular type," Dr Tumwebaze said.

She said fishermen will be required to buy specific fishing gear for the species they have been licenced to fish.

The director of National Fisheries Resources Research Institute (NAFIRRI), Dr Anthony Taabu Munyaho, said they will work with the local governments and the community in implementing these new fishing guidelines.

"Community involvement will ensure that everybody is compliant with the law. Those who will defy the law will have their licence revoked and dealt with accordingly," he warned.

Fishermen unhappy

However, The chairperson of Masese Landing Site in Walukuba-Masese Division, Jinja District, Mr Godfrey Lumala, said they are unhappy with the move to licence fishermen to catch specific species, saying they were not consulted.

"They should have consulted us before coming up with such a law. It is unfair because some species such as silver fish are seasonal. That will require a fisherman to wait until the following season yet he is supposed to pay tax," he said.

Mr Najib Isabirye, a fisherman in Jinja, said: "Limiting us to specific fish species is unfair because even if we use the recommended nets, we can catch different species because some fishing gears catch different species.

This development comes at a time when East African Community member states under LVFO have started registering fishermen and vessels on the lakes.

STATISTICS

Statistics from LVFO indicate the number of fish has increased by about 13 per cent from 194,000 in 2010 to 291,000 in 2016, while fishing vessels increased by 13 per cent from 64,600 in 2010 to around 73,000 in 2016. Statistics from NAFIRRI indicate that there are 50 fish species in Lake Victoria, including Nile perch locally known as empuuta and tilapia (engege).