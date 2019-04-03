Cameroon: Basketball Championship - Overdose Yaounde Champion

The return leg finalfour tournament took place in Yaounde last weekend

Overdose Women's Basketball Club of Yaounde have been crowned champions of Cameroon in the national women's basketball league. This is the outcome of the return leg final-four tournament that took place in Yaounde last weekend. Overdose Yaounde beat University of Dschang 61-35 in the final match at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex on Sunday March 31, 2019 to grab their first national title.

The team won all the first three games of the second phase of the national final-four tournament to stamp their superiority. In the matches played last weekend, Overdose beat Onyx Yaounde 64-55, and outplayed FAP Yaounde 66-54. In the other matches FAP Yaounde beat University of Douala 62-56, University of Douala beat Onyx Yaounde 53-52 and Onyx Yaounde beat FAP Yaounde 6757.

The coach of Overdose Basket ball Club Yaounde, Roger Dassi expressed satisfaction with the performance of the players. He said for the first year of existence the team has won the championship title. He said the team has attained its objective. He explained that the team was able to make it because they changed their strategy after they lost their first game against Onyx. He said the strength of the team stems from the fact that it has good shooters." We worked more on shooting from long distances.

That is why we were able to make a difference," he said. He said after winning the national championship and the Centre Regional League title their next target is to win the Cup of Cameroon. The Cup of Cameroon final has been billed for a fortnight. Meanwhile, the first phase of the men's tournament ended in Yaounde last weekend.

Four teams are fighting for the title this season. Three teams- FAP, Condor and the University of Douala have already registered three victories and Ecole de Basketball Douala are on three defeats. Top favourites, Condor Basketball Club, of this year's title ended the first phase with a 100-79 win over Ecole de Basketball Douala.