Gambia: Football House 'Looking At' Scorpions Coach's Future

Gambia's Football House is evaluating the future of national team coach Tom Saintfiet.

The Belgian, according most pundits, is worthy of being offered a revised contract on a longer duration than the current eight-deal he's on billed to end soon.

The 46-year-old led Gambia in the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers which wrapped up in a dismal final showing after the Scorpions missed out on the second-place spot to Benin with Algeria first to qualify.

However, the positives derived from this fiasco is Saintfiet has better statistics than his predecessor after scooping six points in five matches, winning just one game.

The Football House is evaluating future of the tactician with a high possibility he could be retained,according to unimpeachable sources.

GFF's Ebou Faye opted to give a short answer when grilled over where next for the on the managerial hot-seat, telling Foroyaa Sport yesterday: 'We are looking at."