Somalia: AU Envoy Lauds Capture of Strategic Town From Al-Shabaab

The African Union (AU) top envoy in Somalia on Tuesday welcomed the allied forces' capture of the strategic town of Sabiid in the southern region from the control of the al-Shabab extremist's group.

Francisco Madeira, the special representative of the Chairperson of the AU Commission for Somalia, said the control of such strategic areas will defeat the enemy.

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) troops in a joint operation with the Somali National Army (SNA) have successfully liberated the strategic bridge town of Sabiid and three other regions from the control of insurgents.

Sabiid town, situated in the Lower Shabelle region of Somalia, is one of the strategic objectives which are earmarked for liberation.

Tigabu Yilma Wondimhunegn, AMISOM force commander, said the liberation of the town by the allied forces marks an important part of the implementation of the revised AMISOM Concept of Operations (CONOPS).

The CONOPS, which aims to provide a structure for AMISOM operations in 2018-2021, marks the final phase of the AU mission's transition and its eventual exit from Somalia.