Somalia: Govt Vows to Retake Regions Held By Al-Shabaab

The Somali government vowed Tuesday to retake regions held by the al-Shabab terrorist group across the country.

In security operations that started Monday, the Somali National Army (SNA) liberated four regions in Lower Shabelle, in southern Somalia, the ministry of information said.

The government "reaffirms its commitment to retake stronghold villages held by the terrorists," the ministry said in a statement.

Al-Shabab was expelled from the capital Mogadishu in August 2011, but is still in control of large parts of southern and central Somalia, and continues to carry out high-profile attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere, targeting public places and African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and government bases.