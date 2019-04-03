Angola: Former Chief of Staff Stresses Political Forces' Role in Peace Consolidation

Luanda — Former Liberation Movements are crucial for consolidation of the national reconciliation process, said Tuesday ex- chief of Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

Francisco Pereira Furtado said so at a lecture under the theme "Know the Paths that led the country to the achievement of peace", ahead of

celebration of Peace's Day on April 4.

In his view, the Ex-Liberation Movements, which currently are turned into political parties, continue being instrumental in the national reconsolidation process.

The former FAA chief said that reconciliation promotes harmony and pacification of minds for the common well being of all Angolans.

The lecture that gathered the staff of the FAA, National Police and students, served to urge the young people to avoid violence.

Angolan Government and UNITA signed on 4 April, 2002 a Memorandum of Understanding Complementing Lusaka Protocol, a move that changed the course of history of Republic of Angola.