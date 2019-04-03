Namibia: Chinese Businessman Arrested On Corruption Charge

A CHINESE citizen who has had past brushes with the law in Namibia has again been arrested and granted bail after appearing in court on a charge under the Anti-Corruption Act, the Anti-Corruption Commission has announced.

Hou Xue Cheng (42), whose transport business New Force Logistics is heavily involved in the controversial felling of trees in north-eastern Namibia and the export of timber from the country to China, and a customs official, Leo Paulus (49), were arrested on Friday last week, the ACC announced in a media statement late Tuesday.

The ACC stated that pursuant to a sting operation, Paulus, who was the customs official responsible for validating the value of the goods that a Chinese importer was bringing into Namibia, was arrested for soliciting two bribes of N$4 000 and N$5 000.

Paulus has been charged with corruptly using an office or position to obtain a gratification and knowingly using a document that contains a falsification to mislead, while Cheng was charged with knowingly using a document that contains a falsification to mislead. They are also charged with inducing someone to commit a corrupt practice.

According to the ACC, Paulus offered to lower the value placed on goods imported by another Chinese business person - on which the importer would have to pay duties - on condition that the importer paid a bribe to him. The importer was not happy with the values assigned to the imported goods and, suspecting that Paulus was running a scam to solicit a bribe from him, alerted the ACC, which then set up a sting operation, the ACC recounted.

Hou's role in the matter was that he acted as clearing agent of the goods and allegedly induced the whistleblower to pay the requested bribe, and that he also allegedly fraudulently signed a customs valuation form as if he was importer and owner of the consignment, the ACC said.

Hou has previously also been arrested on charges of dealing in controlled wildlife products, which are still pending in the Windhoek Regional Court.

The importer's identity remains confidential at this time because he acted as a whistleblower, the ACC confirmed.

Hou and Paulus appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on Monday, and were granted bail of N$30 000 each. Their case has been postponed to 14 June for further investigations to be carried out.