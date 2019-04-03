Namibia: Three Appointed to MTC Board

THE Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) board will have seven members after Cabinet appointed three more last month.

Those appointed include chartered accountant Werner Schuckmann, human resources practitioner Toini Nuusiku Zimina and telecommunications expert Theo Mberirua, who began their six-month term on Monday.

The other board members include chairman Elvis Nashilongo, deputy chair Tulimeke Munyika, Steve Galloway and Lorna Mbwale.

While the previous board will serve until October 2019, the newly elected trio will be there until September this year.

Information minister Stanley Simataa told The Namibian yesterday that they expect the newly elected board members to continue providing services, like any other board.

He added that since the entity is in the process of listing its shares on the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX), he expects the board to oversee that process, while continuing with their ordinary governance work.

The government, through Namibia Post and Telecommunications Holdings (NPTH), owns 100% of MTC's shares after it bought the 34% stake, worth N$2,3 billion, which was previously owned by Samba Luxco last year.