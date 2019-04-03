Namibia: Healthcare Providers Trained to 'Screen and Treat'

AS ITS answer to the global call for action to eradicate cervical cancer, Namibia has trained 20 healthcare providers in the 'screen and treat' procedure.

This was said by the senior medical superintendent of the Windhoek Central Hospital, Dr David Uirab, when he handed over certificates to healthcare providers who had completed training in the procedure in Windhoek on Friday.

Uirab said Namibia is able to screen and detect cervical cancer early, and treat those who have the pre-cancerous lesions.

"By doing this, we are able to eliminate new cases of cervical cancer among women, and decrease cervical cancer mortality in our country," he stated.

Speaking at the same event, United States ambassador to Namibia Lisa Johnson said the trainees will lead the provision of the 'screen and treat' approach in Namibia.

"As nurses and doctors, you are at the frontline of empowering women to take control of their health choices, and you can encourage this screening widely," she noted.

The 'screen and treat' procedure uses visualisation with acetic acid (VIA) to identify pre-cancerous lesions in the cervix.

Johnson added that through funding by the US President's Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (Pepfar) and with the help of the ministry of health, they want to bring VIA screening to clinics across the country, and Namibia will thus be able to drastically lower the number of cervical cancer cases diagnosed.

The five-day training was part of a Pepfar programme done in collaboration with the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The healthcare providers will be seconded to various clinics around the country.

- Nampa