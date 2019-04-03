Namibia: Government Policies Risk to Investments, Economic Growth

SOME government policies and goals have deterred investments, leading to the economic slowdown.

This is according to the gross domestic product (GDP) statistics released by the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) last week, which state that the economy in 2018 contracted by -0,1%, which meant economic activities remain suppressed.

However, when compared to the -0,9% seen in 2017, the 2018 drop indicates a slow recovery in activities.

Financial services group PSG Namibia said in an analysis that while the government recently delayed the implementation of some investment-unfriendly black economic empowerment policies, the land reform issue has effectively been kicked down the road. There are thus concerns regarding certain tax proposals relating to the treatment of gross income, trust funds and dividends.

"Real GDP growth is projected to recover modestly to 1,1% in 2019, as we expect that depressed tertiary industries such as wholesale and retail sales, hotels and restaurants, and transport and communication will bottom out. New public infrastructure developments supported by the African Development Bank loan agreement and new mining activities should also arrest the decline in the construction industry," the financial services group said.

The group noted that the global economic outlook has also deteriorated in the past quarter, which bodes ill for exports in general.

Moreover, PSG stated that diamond and uranium mining output is expected to perform weaker this year compared to 2018 due to the closure of some mines.

"Continued fiscal consolidation, low disposable incomes and a weaker tourism outlook are also weighing on the tertiary industries in general. In the medium term, the economy will be supported by continued growth in mining activities, as well as the expansion of the country's port handling, railroad, mobile network and power generation capacities," PSG added.

NSA statistician general Alex Shimuafeni said the main industries which led to this weak performance in GDP were the secondary and tertiary industries.

The downward trajectory in 2018 for the tertiary industry continues by recording a contraction in real value added of 2,4%, compared to a decline of 1,6% in 2017.

"The subdued performance in the tertiary industry is witnessed across the major sectors of the industry, except for financial intermediation, business activities and public administration.

The following sectors recorded declines: hotels and restaurants (9,4%); wholesale and retail trade; repairs (7,2%) as well as transport and communication (3,2%)," the statistician general said.

In the secondary industry, growth continued to remain weak for a third consecutive year because the construction sector posted a decline of 26,3%, 25% and 18,3% for 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively.

"The construction sector's poor performance is attributed to the drop in investments of government construction that registered a reduction in real value of 23,4%, compared to 29,6% in 2017. Additionally, the mining sector's investment in construction works fared poorly as well, registering a decline of 46,3% in 2018, compared to declines of 68,6% in 2017 and 65,9% in 2016," Shimuafeni said. He added that the strong performance by the mining sector nonetheless shielded the economy from deeper contractions, given that the mining sector contributes 14% of the GDP (the highest percentage contribution of the mining sector in the last 10 years).

