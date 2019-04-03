Namibia: Police Record Five Murders, 6 Rape Cases

FIVE people were murdered, while six women were raped between 20 and 31 March 2019.

The police said unknown suspects who were armed with pangas broke into a shack in the Goreangab area on Saturday, and raped a 29-year-old woman after demanding valuable items.

The suspects, who are still at large, threatened to kill the woman's daughter if she dared to scream.

The police arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in the Oshikoto region on Saturday.

The victim, a Grade 1 pupil at the Okalumbu Combined School, was in the company of other children when the suspect lured her into a toilet.

In yet another incident, the police at Gobabis arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman while she was sleeping at a farm on Sunday. Another rape suspect (29) is in custody after allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman at Tsandi on Friday.

The police furthermore reported that a 39-year-old woman was raped by her boyfriend aged 25 at Mariental on Friday. The victim had apparently gone to the suspect's house to fetch her clothes.

Raqift Dominio Gazzelino Blaauw (16) died at Rehoboth on Saturday after being stabbed by a 30-year-old suspect.

Blaauw, the police said, reportedly ran away when he was stabbed for the first time, but the suspect gave chase and attacked him again.

In another incident, a 34-year-old man died of stab wounds sustained in an attack in Katutura's Damara location.

The police reported that the suspect and the deceased were drinking at a shebeen when they started to quarrel. The suspect is now in police custody.

The police also reported that Martha Ndeutalala Kaviju (35) died on Saturday after a 68-year-old man attacked her at Ongha village in the Ohangwena region on 20 March.