Kenya: Kemri, Cuba to Have Scientific Cooperation for Developing Crucial Vaccines

Nairobi — The Kenya Medical Research Institute and the Government of Cuba are working on scientific cooperation s to come up with a vaccine for Hepatitis B, HIV and foot problems associated with diabetes.

This was said by Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday after holding bilateral talks with a delegation led by Cuba's Vice President of council of State and Ministers Ines Maria Chapman, who are in the country to discuss issues of mutual benefit.

"There will be scientific cooperation between experts and scientists from Cuba and experts and scientists from KEMRI to continue clinical trials so that we can benefit from the use of vaccines in this area," said Ruto.

He said this would also benefit the people with diabetes, as they are prone to foot problems that develop due to prolonged periods of high blood sugar levels.

"Many of our citizens continue to lose their limbs because of diabetes foot and with this effort we can be able to prevent this and treat Instead of cutting the limbs of our citizens," he said.

Cuba is one the countries that have agreed to cooperate with Kenya in the expansion of the health sector, one of the Big Four Agenda and the two countries are already implementing a medical exchange programme in which Cuban specialist doctors are serving in the country while Kenyan doctors are in Cuba advancing their medical training.

One hundred specialists from Cuba are already in the country serving in various county health facilities, while 50 Kenyan health personnel are in Cuba for advanced training.

Kenya and Cuba have also finalized negotiations on a Malaria Vector Control project, which will see Kenya implement the Cuban biological larvicides technology to Malaria prone areas so as to manage malaria prevalence in the country.