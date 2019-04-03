Nigeria: UN Urges Schools to Revive Poetry Recitals

As a way of promoting poetry, the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) in Nigeria and Lagos Education District One, Thursday, March 21, 2019, observed the World Poetry Day with a competition on Combating Climate Change and its Impact in Nigeria. The contest involved all the 99 schools in the District.

Speaking at the event, the Director of UNIC, Mr. Ronald Kayanja, called on schools and stakeholders in education sector to revive oral traditions and poetry recitation.

Kayanja, who was represented by the National Information Officer, Dr Oluseyi Soremekun, said poetry not only unlocks the creative potentials in people, it also contributes to language skills development, builds confidence in public speaking and asserts people's identity.

Poetry, according to him, "is universal. It can be written and recited in any language, including indigenous languages."

He noted, "poetry speaks to our common humanity and our shared values, transforming the simplest of poems into a powerful catalyst for dialogue and peace."

Towards achieving the day's objectives, especially as related to restoring a dialogue between poetry and the other arts such as, theatre, dance, music and painting, the 15 finalists, in their presentations, demonstrated the convergence of arts to convey the message of climate change and its impact in Nigeria.

Addressing the audience comprising students, school principals and teachers, the Tutor General/ Permanent Secretary of Education District 1, Dr. (Mrs.) Olayimika Ayandele, expressed gratitude to UNIC for its consistency in educational programmes and FABE International Foundation, for providing prizes made of upcycled wastes recovered from the environment.

At the end of the recitals, Miss Favour Ocheje of Oke-Odo Senior High School got the first position; Miss Basit Saba of Ikotun Senior High School came second while Ayomide Fadairo of Ijaiye Ojokoro Senior High School came third. All 15 finalists were issued Certificates of Participation.