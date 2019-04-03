Nigeria: 'Nigerian Media Must Move With Digital Trend'

Traditional news media, especially newspapers are a critical part of the global news landscape but lately, this means of information dissemination has been hit hard as more people consume news digitally, especially through social media.

The current allegiance switch, apparently is not only affecting the sector's sales but also advert placement which is one of the major means of its sustainability. This has also pushed some of the media houses to lay off staff lately.

However, communications experts have urged the Nigerian media to quickly move with trends by combining paper printing with live streaming to avoid going extinct in the nearest future.

At a Media Roundtable, organised by a public relations firm, Blanche Aigle Communications which was held in Lagos recently, and with theme: Communications and the Future of Media, experts advised media especially newspapers to merge the traditional media with live streaming and collaborate with each other to remain relevant.

CEO of SME100AFRICA, an organisation that inspires young entrepreneurs, Mr. Charles Odii, said present day media is all about video and live streaming and the future of the media lies in content and distribution.

Odii who noted that they leverage social media to help small businesses thrive said the biggest business today is the one that can target a lot of audience and have their attention for a long time.

Odii said: "You can only have attention through content. Obscurity kills businesses, time is gone when it is said that good product sells itself. Producing a good product is not the end but its distribution."

Also, Editor of Business Insider SSA, David Adeleke, said a lot of platforms are doing the same thing without consummate result. He advised that they should look for a way of acquiring each other for a substantial result.

He said: "There are too many hands in the industry, there should be more mergers so that we have fewer companies.

"We need to collaborate and have more dialogues. The Nigerian media is busy analysing other industries but nobody is analysing the media. We need to come together and think about the future of our industry," he added.