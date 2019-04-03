Algeria: President Bouteflika Officially Notifies President of the Constitutional Council of His Decision to Resign

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika has officially notified president of the Constitutional Council of his decision to end his term as President of the Republic, said Tuesday source of the Presidency of the Republic.

His Excellency, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, President of the Republic has officially notified the President of the Constitutional Council, of his decision of terminating his term as President of the Republic as of Tuesday 26 Radjab 1440 /02 April 2019, in the following terms :

I have the honour to formally notify you of my decision to terminate my term as President of the Republic, as from today, Tuesday, Radjab 1440, corresponding to 02 April 2019.

This decision that I take in my good conscience is intended to contribute to easing the hearts and minds of my compatriots and to enable them to plan together for a better future for Algeria, which they legitimately aspire to.

This decision is triggered by my eagerness to prevent that the verbal excesses that unintentionally mark the situation turn into potentially dangerous drifts, and for the protection of persons and property which is the main prerogatives of the State.

In the same time, this decision is an expression of my faith in a proud and dignified Algeria which fully assumes its responsibilities in the community of nations.

In this perspective, I have taken the appropriate measures, as part of my constitutional prerogatives, to ensure that the State and its institutions will continue to normally function during the transition period, leading to the election of the new President of the Republic.

May God Almighty be a witness of the initiatives and the actions I have taken, and the efforts and the sacrifices I have made to live up to the trust which my fellow countrymen have placed in me, working tirelessly to consolidate the foundations of national unity, independence and development of our beloved country and to promote reconciliation with ourselves and with our identity and our history.

I wish all the best to the Algerian people.