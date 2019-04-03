Nigeria: NIS Boss Seeks Government Support On Sports Facilities, Others

The Director of the National Institute for Sports (NIS), Dr. Eke Chukwudi has disclosed that the school was reviewing its curriculum to enable it effectively meet the challenges and prospects of the 21st century in sports development and growth.

He made the disclosure during the silver jubilee anniversary of the institution in Lagos.

"It is our continuous quest to reposition the National Institute for Sports for better results, and we have done this through a collaborative effort with the appropriate government agencies," he stated.

Eke urged the Federal Government to upgrade the institute's research and sports science laboratory, library, sporting facilities and procure of vehicles for fieldwork to facilitate the attainment of the goals and objectives of the institute.

He revealed that for 14 years, the institute was unable to celebrate its gradating students due to some factors, adding, "Today, I am pleased to inform you, that the Institute has been able to record some achievements in the area of acquisition of vehicles, including the contract for a 15-seater Hiase bus, as well as an ambulance to mitigate the transport problems in the institute and boost healthcare delivery."

He disclosed that work was ongoing on accreditation exercise and the rebranding of the institute, just as he thanked the Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung and NIS Governing Council members for their support.