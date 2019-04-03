Liberia: Bengoma-Liberia Inc. Hails Weah for Judge Kaba's Nomination

Madam Hawa Keita and Muka-Kamara read the press statement on-behalf of the group.,

A group under the banner, "Bengoma-Liberia Incorporated" on April 2, 2019, commended President George Weah for nominating Judge Yusuf Kaba as Associate Justice, replacing an impeached Associate Justice Kabineh Mohammed Ja'neh.

The Senate on Friday, March 29, 2019, passed a guilty verdict against Justice Ja'neh, also a Muslim, for granting a Writ of Prohibition petitioned by petroleum dealers in the country to stop the government from collecting taxes of US$0.25 (road fund tax) imposed on the pump price of petroleum products.

Bengoma, a Mandingo word meaning "unity", was established two years ago to reconcile the Muslim community.

The group at a press conference in Monrovia, informed reporters that while it is true that Justice Ja'neh's impeachment was politically motivated, President Weah's decision to appoint another Muslim to replace him has dispelled the myth in the public that Ja'neh's removal was intended to silence the Muslim community on the Supreme Court Bench.

Hawa Keita, Bengoma Chairlady, said Weah's latest nomination of Kaba demonstrates his respect for the basic fundamental values of all religions and ethnic groups as guaranteed under the Constitution.

Madam Keita added, "the Muslim Community religiously followed with sentiments, which characterized the impeachment proceeding of one of our kinsmen, Ja'neh."

She said while it is true that other Liberians appreciated the immeasurable role played by Justice Ja'neh at the Supreme Court, they appreciated President Weah's demonstration of religious and ethnic tolerance by nominating another Mandingo and a Muslim to replaced Justice Ja'neh.

"We are grateful to President Weah for his far-sightedness, and religious tolerance by nominating Judge Yusuf Kaba as Associate Justice of the Honorable Supreme Court of Liberia," Madam Keita said.

Madam Keita: "Since Weah ascended to the Presidency, he has promised to respect the basic fundamental values of all religions and ethnic groups as guaranteed under the Constitution which we appreciate."

Kerkula Muka-Kamara, Bengoma Executive Coordinator, said they are convinced that Judge Kaba is the perfect replacement of Ja'neh, and will prove himself worthy of this nomination, if confirmed by the Senate.

Muka-Kamara boasted that Judge Kaba brings to the table requisite legal experience given his long years of service in the judiciary, "because he has served as Associate Justice of the ECOWAS Court, and has long years of service as a Circuit Court Judge.

"The Muslim and Mandingo communities have explicit trust in his ability to deliver justice to the legal expectation of all Liberians," he said.

Muka-Kamara said Judge Kaba in his years of service has demonstrated high degree of integrity and professionalism throughout his legal profession.

He added, "we believe that the President made no mistake by nominating Judge Kaba to such a sensitive position."