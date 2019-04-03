Liberia: Unity Party Suspends 8 Senators

... In connection with Ja'neh's verdict

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the former governing Unity Party (UP) on April 2, 2019, voted overwhelmingly in a well-attended meeting held at the party's national headquarters in Congo Town to suspend all eight of its senators, the party said in a release yesterday.

The 8 senators suspended include former party chairman Varney H. Sherman and Edward B. Dagoseh (both of Grand Cape Mount County); Morris Saytumah (Bomi), George Tengbeh (Lofa), Thomas Grupee (Nimba), Alphonso Gaye (Grand Gedeh), Matthew Jaye (River Gee) and Milton Teahjay (Sinoe).

According to the release, members of UP present, as well as invited guests, expressed grave concerns and disappointment over last Thursday's wrongful and politically motivated action to impeach Associate Justice Kabineh Ja'neh from the Supreme Court.

The party is worried about the fate of calls for electoral reforms in the wake of interference with the independence of the Judiciary.

The party said it is aware of the concerns of Liberians about the deteriorating governance situation which has been exacerbated by the compromise of the Judiciary Branch of government as witnessed last week.

"The impeachment of Associate Justice Ja'neh was unconstitutional and the party had communicated with all of its senators to vote against such impeachment as it was only intended to undermine our democracy and strengthen the dictatorship that President Weah is practicing," the UP said.

"This attempt to control the Judiciary is also an attempt to cheat in future elections as the confidence to take such case(s) to court would have already been eroded."

The party, meanwhile calls on all the suspended senators to yield to the investigation.