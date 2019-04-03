Liberia: Senate Secretary Singbeh's Workers Protest Against U.S.$77k Unpaid Salary

MHM Eko- Liberi protesting employees at the capitol building.

On Tuesday, April 2, 2019, some aggrieved employees, about 50 in number from Seeke Town in Margibi County believed to be employees of the Czech company, MHM Eko-Liberia, staged a mini demonstration at the crowded entrance of the capitol building offices in demand of their alleged unpaid salaries.

The protesters were claiming from the senate secretary, J. Nanborlor Singbeh, their 15 months unpaid salaries to the tone of US$77,000.

Singbeh is the president and chairman of the board of directors, and a 30-percent shareholder of the company, while the two Czech Republic nationals, Pavel Miloschewsky and Martin Miloschewsky, hold 35 percent each.

During yesterday's protest, the aggrieved employees submitted two separate communications to Senate Pro-Tempore Albert T. Chie, and Senator Oscar A. Cooper of Margibi County, calling on them to intervene by prevailing on Singbeh to pay their just benefits.

However, when contacted at his capitol building office, while the protest was ongoing, Singbeh said he does not personally owe the employees, but it was the company that was indebted to them.

"Right now the company is not operating, and so we don't have any money to pay anyone," Singbeh said.

He said as far he was concerned, the company had only six employees, three of them security guards, while the rest were caretakers.

Singbeh claimed that his company had paid all of the six employees, and that they did not owe 50 employees.

But document in the possession of the Daily Observer under the title, "Pay Roll for Security officers and Contractors of MHM Eko-Liberia for March 2017," confirmed the employees' claim as justified by their respective signatures to over 50 on the document.

In their letter of protest to the senators, the aggrieved employees added, "we are tired with this and so, we need your intervention to compel Singbeh and the company to pay our salary and just benefits."

The group spokesperson, Francis G. Kerkulah, claimed they were employed in 2003 to work nine hours and above, for which the company agreed to pay them for overtime work.

In the middle of the employment, Kerkulah said the company's general manager, a Czech national, Karel Sophor informed them that due to administrative reason, they were going to close down the company's operation.

A the time the company was temporary shutdown, Kerkulah claimed Sophor assured the employees that the company was going to pay the employees half of their salaries and benefits.

"Sophor paid us for June, July and August, 2017 during administrative period," Kerkulah said, adding that since then, the company was yet to pay them for the remaining months to the tune of US$77,000.

Participating in yesterday's protest was Mrs. Gartee Lorwoe, the widow of the late James Lorwoe, who had filed a lawsuit against Singbeh, accusing him of owing her and her five children US$20,000, equivalent to four years unpaid rental fees for 50 acres of undeveloped forest land that contained two large deposits of rocks around the Leiyea Mountain, situated at Seeke Town, District#4, Margibi County.