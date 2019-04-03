Algeria: Arab Summit - U.S. Recognition of Israeli Sovereignty Over Syrian Golan Heights, Central Focus

Tunis — US President Donald Trump's decision, on Monday, to acknowledge Israeli "sovereignty" over the Syrian Golan Heights, occupied since 1967, has been at the centre of the preparatory meetings of the Arab Summit, due to be held Sunday.

Golan's decision comes two years after that relating to moving US embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied El Quds (East Jerusalem).

In response to the latest US decision, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said it is "null and void in the content and form," for it is a US violation of the international legality.

Aboul Gheit said "any statement coming from any country will not change the reality."

He added that US President's decision about Golan Heights "has no legal basis."

"Legalizing occupation is a new US policy guideline," Aboul Gheit said, stressing that the Arab countries "reject this new guideline."

Arab Summit's spokesman Mahmoud Khemiri disclosed, in a statement, the "possibility of take a (unified) Arab action at the United Nations, in New York, to counter US President's decisions about the recognition of Israeli "sovereignty" over occupied Syrian Golan Heights and his recognition of El Quds as the capital of Israel.