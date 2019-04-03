Algeria: President Bouteflika to Step Down Before April 28

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika will step down "before April 28" the date his term expires. He should take several "important measures to ensure the State institutions continue functioning during the period of transition," said Monday a communiqué of the presidency of the Republic.

"The appointment of the new government on March 31st 2019 by his Excellency Abdelaziz Bouteflika, President of the Republic will be followed by important decisions he would take in accordance with the Constitutional Provisions, in order to ensure the continuity of the functioning of the State institutions during the transition period which will start on the date of the announcement of the resignation," said the source.

"The resignation of the president of the Republic would occur before 28 April 2019, the date marking the term expiry," concluded the communiqué.