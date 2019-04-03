Liberia: YMCA, Students Celebrate 'Earth Hour'

Students at the occasion listen to the speakers.

To help preserve the environment by reducing energy use, water and waste output, the Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) of Liberia on Saturday, March 30, 2019, joined other countries around the world to celebrate for the first time in the country an 'Earth Hour Day.'

Earth Hour is the world's largest grassroots movement for the environment, empowering millions to take action to mitigate climate change.

During the celebration, environmentalists and students from various high schools, including Virginia Christian Academy, J. J Roberts, and G.W. Gibson, expressed concerns about the planet's well-being, and how they can take action to preserve the environment for generations unborn.

Morris Kamara, YMCA Communication Assistant, said Earth Hour, which started in Australia in 2007, is intended to unit people around the world to speak out on nature and create awareness on the interconnectivity of climate change.

"So, that is why the Earth Hour 2019 celebration is center around, we are uniting people to raise their voices and say there is a need to protect our climate," Kamara said.

He said Earth Hour is much more than a symbolic action of switching off lights for an hour; it is a continuous movement driving real actions, big and small, that are changing the world where people live in.

Together, according to him, "we must find the energy to turn the inspiration of one hour into the actions of every hour."

Frances Brown-Seydon, Intersectoral Coordination Manager at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), underscored the importance role play on "our planet by capturing carbon emissions, which are release into the atmosphere from our vehicle exhausts, factories, and coal fired plants."

Mrs. Seydon said forest are vital for life, home to millions of species, they protect the soil from erosion, produce oxygen, store carbon dioxide, and help control the climate.

She said that forests are also vital for "us to live as they provide us with food, shelter and medicines as well as many other useful things. They also purify the air we breathe and the water that we need to survive."

According to her, climate change is a result of the buildup of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, and if we carry on cutting down live trees we can expect the climate of our planet to change dramatically over the next decades.

Mrs. Seydon added, "we at the EPA want encourage you to preserve our trees and to pay more attention when it comes to preserving our trees and green energy."