Liberia: Rep. Lawrence's Last Political Strategy Fulfilled?

For Sinoe County District #2 Representative Jay Nagbe Sloh, he and the late Montserrado County District #15 Representative Adolph A. Lawrence, had agreed, prior to his death, to resign from all statutory or standing committees as a mark of protest the 'very poor leadership' of Speaker Bhofal Chambers.

In a communication to Speaker Chambers, dated March 22, which was circulated late Tuesday evening, Rep. Nagbe has formally rejected and declined all of the five appointments, including Chairman on Information, Broadcasting, Cultural Affairs and Tourism; Co-chairman on Human and Civil Rights Committee; Member on Peace, Religious and National Reconciliation Committee and Resettlement, Repatriation, Relief and Re-adjustment as well as Member on the delegation to the African Caribbean Pacific-European Union.

"Firstly, Mr. Speaker, I am grateful for the assignments. Unfortunately, I hereby decline all of the five appointments because an objective reflection on your leadership style (dictatorship and autocracy), will not permit me to be effective," Rep. Sloh said.

He added, "in the 54 years God has spared my life so far, I have never accepted to work under dictatorship and autocracy."

He furthered: "I know very well that my people elected me to represent their interests in the House, and I pledge to do just that. They did not send me here to wear nominal titles, and I refuse to do so."

Another close colleague of the late Rep. Lawrence, Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah, is also expected to decline or resign from all committees, including co-chairman on National Defense.

A fortnight ago, Rep. Sloh informed reporters that House Speaker Chambers is "inconsistent and unreliable."

He and other 14 lawmakers, including the late Rep. Lawrence, had expressed their disappointments and resentments at Speaker Chambers for the subjection of Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah to an investigation at the Liberia National Police Civilian Complaints Review Board.

The anger of the lawmakers, prompted the formation of an Independent Legislative Caucus, with Nimba County District #8 Representative Larry Younquoi serving as chairman. The group aims to bring about independence and credibility to the House of Legislature.

According to him, they are not going to fight against the interests of the Executive or hatch a plan to remove House Speaker Bhofal Chamber. "We intend to resurrect the Legislature from its current state of partisanship."

"This group is intended to bring back credibility and sanity to the House of Representatives. We have observed that the House of Representatives has become a partisan place and we think this is wrong in the tripartite arrangement of our governing system."

Furthermore, in a scathing attack on Speaker Chambers, Rep. Sloh revealed that they have in their possession documents, which show that some lawmakers, with the consent of the Speaker, have over the months received and disposed personally "huge quantity" of duty-free gasoline that was intended for the entire body.

Sloh's allegations were backed by Rep. Yekeh Kolubah, when addressing reporters, displayed documents allegedly signed by Rep. Mariamu Fofana, Chair of the House Rules, Order and Administration Committee, which showed that she received a consignment of duty-free gasoline on behalf of the House.