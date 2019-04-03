Liberia: 2019 LFA Cup - 16 Teams Battle for Quarterfinals

The 2019 LFA Cup will resume tomorrow with the last 16 teams competing for spots in the quarterfinals.

At the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS), LPRC Oilers will face Third Division side Jabu FC in the first match, while Monrovia Club Breweries will face their First Division side Jubilee FC.

Jabu FC progressed to the last 16 of the competition after edging out Watanga FC on penalty shootout, while LPRC defeated Small Town FC 2-0 to book their spot. Jubilee FC on the other hand defeated Nimba United 1-0 to progress.

At the Unification Town Sports pitch in Margibi, it will be an intriguing encounter when Second Division Tony FC take on defending Champions BYC I in the match, while Mighty Blue Angels and Samira FC will face off in the second encounter.

Elsewhere in Nimba, Nimba FC will host Keitrace FC at the Ganta sports pitch, while Heaven Eleven FC will welcome TUSA FC at the Sanniquelle sports pitch.

At the Nancy B. Doe sports stadium in Kakata, Margibi, coach Tapha Manneh and his boys will be hoping to continue their winning streak when they travel to Kakata to face Sandi FC.

And finally at the Dorris Williams Sports pitch in Buchanan, Grand Bassa Mighty Barrolle will lock horns with Freeport.