Algeria: Gaid Salah Calls for 'Immediate' Application of Articles 7, 8 and 102 of Constitution

Algiers — Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaïd Salah, Deputy-minister of National Defence, Chief of Staff of the People's National Army on Tuesday called for the "immediate application of the constitutional solution," proposed by the Army, through the application of Articles 7, 8 and 102 and launch the "process guaranteeing the management of the State's affairs in the framework of the constitutional legitimacy," said a communiqué of the National Defence Ministry (MDN).

"Thus, we believe that there is no longer need to waste further time and that the proposed constitutional solution, namely the application of Articles 7, 8 and 102, must be implemented immediately and the process of guaranteeing the management of the State affairs within the framework of constitutional legitimacy," said Lt General who chaired a meeting at the headquarters of the Army Staff.

The meeting has been attended by the Force Commanders, the Commanders of the Military regions, the Secretary General of the National Defence Ministry and the heads of the two departments of the Army Staff, said the same source.

"So our decision is clear and irrevocable, we will support the people until their demands are fully and completely satisfied," said Gaid Salah, adding that "as a son of the people and the historic responsibility it represents, I can only stand by this people whose patience has lasted for so long and who has suffered so much from the various trials because it is time for them to recover their legitimate constitutional rights and their full sovereignty."

"Finally, we once again reiterate that our approach to find a solution to this crisis, exclusively and strictly emanates from our allegiance to the motherland and only to the motherland because we firmly believe in the ability of the Algerian people to surmount crises, no matter how serious, thanks to its historical and civilizational references as well as its human resources imbued with patriotism," he concluded