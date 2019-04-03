Algeria: President of the Republic Names Members of Government Chaired By Bedoui

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika, on Sunday named the members of the Government which will be chaired by Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui, said a communiqué of the Presidency of the Republic.

The government is composed of 27 ministers.

Six members of the former government have been maintained.

On 11 March 2019, the president of the Republic has appointed Bedoui, 59, in replacement of Ahmed Ouyahia.

List of the members of new government chaired by Bedoui

"In accordance with the Article 93 of the Constitution and following consultation with the Prime Minister, His Excellency Abdelaziz Bouteflika, President of the Republic, Minister of the National Defence named the members of the Government.

Here is the full list:

- Noureddine Bedoui: Prime Minister

- Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaïd Salah: Deputy Minister of National Defence, Chief of Staff of the People's National Army

- Sabri Boukadoum: Minister of Foreign Affairs

- Salaheddine Dahmoune: Minister of the Interior, Local Assemblies and National Planning

- Slimane Brahmi: Minister of Justice

- Mohamed Loukal: Minister of Finance.

- Mohamed Arkab: Minister of Energy.

- Tayeb Zitouni: Minister of Mujahedeen

- Youcef Belmehdi: Minister of Religious Affairs and Waqfs

- Abdelhakim Belabed: Minister of National Education

- Bouzid Tayeb: Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research

- Moussa Dada: Minister of Vocational Training

- Meriem Merdaci: Minister of Culture

- Houda Imane Feraoun: Minister of Post, Telecommunications, Technologies and Digital Technology

- Raouf Bernaoui: Minister and Youth and Sports

-Ghania Eddalia: Minister of National Solidarity, Family and Women's Condition

- Djamila Tamazirt: Minister of Industry and Mines

- Cherif Omari: Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Fisheries

- Kamel Beldjoud : Minister of Housing, Urban Planning and the City

- Said Djellab: Minister of Commerce

- Hassane Rabhi: Minister of Communication and spokesman of the Government

- Mustapaha Kouraba: Minister of Public Works and Transport

- Ali Hamam: Minister of Water Resources

- Abdelkader Benmessaoud : Minister of Tourism and Craft Industry

- Mohamed Miraoui : Minister of Health, Population and Hospital Reform

- Hassan Tidjani Haddam: Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Security

- Fethi Khouil: Minister of the Relations with the Parliament

- Fatma Zohra Zerouati : Minister of Environment and Renewable Energy

Besides, in conformity with the Article 92 paragraph 6 of the Constitution, the President of the Republic has appointed Ahmed Noui, Minister, General Secretary of the Government.