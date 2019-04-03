1 April 2019

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria: Algiers Court Announces Investigations Into Cases of Corruption, Travel Ban Measure

Algiers — Preliminary investigations are launched into cases of corruption and illegal transfer of capital abroad, Prosecutor General's Office to Algiers Court has announced Monday in communiqué, confirming the "precautionary" travel ban imposed on certain persons.

"In accordance with article 11, paragraph 3 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the Prosecutor General's Office to the Algiers Court informs the public that preliminary investigations are being carried out into cases of corruption and illegal transfer of capital abroad," said the same source.

In order to "make a success of these investigations, the Prosecutor General's Office to Sidi M'Hamed court has applied the provisions of Article 36 a 1 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and has taken precautionary measures by banning certain persons from travelling abroad," added the communiqué, without giving further details.

