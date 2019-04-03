Africa's First Digital Coaching App Makes Debut

A new frontier has opened for Africa's digital community with the launch of the continent's first online coaching application by the Olusola Lanre Coaching Academy (OLCA).

The Digital coaching platform, CoachMe, connects over 100 certified coaches with users who require coaching in real time and on the go. It gives firms and individuals who understand coaching as a transformational tool the opportunity to get in touch with affordable, professional and certified life coaches anywhere in the world.

The professionals offer services in finance, oil and gas, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), hospitality, education, culture transformation, emotional intelligence, wellness, family, sex, team building, goal Setting, sales mastery, strategy programs and retreat facilitation, amongst others.

Already, the App has gathered over 1000 downloads within seven weeks of its online hosting.

Speaking during the launch of the App and inaugural edition of the Coaching Icon Awards in Lagos, Founder of the Academy, Lanre Olusola, explained that the importance of coaching in Nigeria's development and economy cannot be overemphasized.

According to him, for the country to achieve its collective dream of rapid national development and transformation, Nigerians need to first take responsibility, find their purpose, equip themselves, consistently perform at their peak, and become personally effective and productive in everything they do.

"The Nigerian people and spirit are our nation's greatest assets, not oil. Our people are at the very core of the development of our society and nation.

Coaching is surely one critical thing that gives me Hope for the future and because of its power and benefits, individuals, corporates and government need to embrace it", he added.

Olusola who lamented that the increase in quacks were wreaking havoc on the profession, added that the industry can only grow by having well trained and equipped coaches providing standardized and professional coaching services that meet the needs of Nigerians and Africans.

The event was attended by industry experts including, Chief Human Resource Officer, Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Pai Gamde; Managing Director, Eterna Plc, Mahmud Tukur; Executive Chairman, Argentil Capital Partners, Kunle Adedeji; Executive Director, Sahara Group, Tonye Cole; Chief Executive Officer, ACT Foundation, Osayi Alile; CEO, Ebony Life Television, Mo Abudu and Group Information Officer, Chellarams Plc, Dr. Harbhajan Batth.

It also featured a special award ceremony for some alumni of the academy and other prominent coaches in the industry who are trained and certified from other top institutions and have contributed to the development of the country through their activities.

The awardees were selected from based on ten requirements. Some of which include; been properly trained and certified as a coach; attended OLCA or any other recognized coaching academy not less than five years ago; been known for a particular Coaching Niche Area; completed a minimum of four coaching- related and practice development courses; personally, organized and/or facilitated a minimum of three coaching- related programs using coaching techniques and tools and developed a minimum of four coaching related tools, products and/or services.