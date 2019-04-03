South Africa: KZN Taxi Boss Gunned Down

A KwaZulu-Natal taxi boss was gunned down on Wednesday morning in Shakaskraal, north of Durban, police have said.

The 40-year-old man was in his Mercedez-Benz at 09:00 when he was approached by a group of suspects, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

"They allegedly shot and killed him. The suspects fled the scene on foot after the incident."

He said Umhlali police were investigating a case of murder.

IPSS paramedics spokesperson Paul Herbst said the man was declared dead on the scene.

"He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body that appeared to be from a high caliber rifle."

Police have not confirmed which association the man belonged to.

