3 April 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: KZN Taxi Boss Gunned Down

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kaveel Singh

A KwaZulu-Natal taxi boss was gunned down on Wednesday morning in Shakaskraal, north of Durban, police have said.

The 40-year-old man was in his Mercedez-Benz at 09:00 when he was approached by a group of suspects, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

"They allegedly shot and killed him. The suspects fled the scene on foot after the incident."

He said Umhlali police were investigating a case of murder.

IPSS paramedics spokesperson Paul Herbst said the man was declared dead on the scene.

"He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body that appeared to be from a high caliber rifle."

Police have not confirmed which association the man belonged to.

Source: News24

South Africa

Death of Daughter Spurs UWC Graduate to Get Her Master's Cum Laude in Nuclear Physics

After losing her daughter in 2016, Senamile Masango decided it was time for a change in scenery and decided to move from… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.