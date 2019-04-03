South Africa: Chiliboy's B-Sample Confirms Presence of Banned Substance

Cape Town — The B-sample result of Sharks hooker, Chiliboy Ralepelle , has confirmed the presence of the banned substance, Zeranol.

Zeranol is a synthetic nonsteroidal estrogen of the resorcylic acid lactone group related to mycoestrogens found in fungi in the Fusarium genus and is used mainly as an anabolic agent in veterinary medicine.

In an email on Wednesday, South African Institute for Drug Free Sport (SAIDS) CEO Khalid Galant confirmed the process an athlete tested for a banned substance goes through, as well as the options now available to Ralepelle.

During the sample collection process, the athlete divides his sample into an A-sample container (60ml) and a B-sample container (30ml) and seals both containers.

The B-sample container therefore contains the same urine as the A-sample container.

Upon receipt of the athlete's A and B-samples at the laboratory, only the A-sample's seal is broken and the sample is then analysed for banned substances.

When the presence of a banned substance is identified in the A-sample, the athlete is notified and has the option to accept the result or have the B-sample analysed to confirm or invalidate the A-sample result.

Ralepelle exercised his right to have his B-sample analysed.

The legal representative of the athlete has been informed of the test result.

Ralepelle now has the option of accepting the result and offering a guilty plea, where after a reasoned decision will be issued explaining the doping sanction.

Ralepelle may also submit a plea for consideration of a reduced sanction by providing mitigating circumstances.

Should Ralepelle opt to contest the sample result, a hearing of an independent tribunal panel will be convened to adjudicate over the proceeding and hand down a decision.

SAIDS is only able to further comment on this case after a final decision is rendered. All doping decisions are disclosed within 21 days of that decision.

This is not the first occasion that Ralepelle, 32, has faced a doping enquiry.

The 25-Test Springbok has had two previous run-ins with illegal substances and was given a two-year ban in 2014 having tested positive for Drostanolone while at French club Toulouse.

The other incident came in 2010 when, along with team-mate Bjorn Basson, Ralepelle was sent home from the Springboks' end-of-year tour after traces of the banned substance Methylhexanamine were found in his system.

Both players were proved innocent, though, with SA Rugby having been at fault for providing them with the wrong supplements.

Source: Sport24