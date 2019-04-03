3 April 2019

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Africa: Huawei P30 Lite Launched in South Africa

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Akani Chauke

Johannesburg — HUAWEI has launched the P30 Lite, a smartphone aimed at young consumers.

It is available at all South African mobile operators and Huawei South Africa's new online store.

The gadget is the latest photography-focused triple-camera smartphone.

The triple-camera setup comprises a 24MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and a depth camera.

Its artificial intelligence (AI) mobile chipset Kirin 710 works in tandem with EMUI 9.0.1 and 128GB of internal storage to deliver the best smartphone experience, according to the company.

Its 32MP AI Selfie Superstar Lens enables picture perfect selfies. It is said to be the first smartphone range to feature a 32MP selfie camera.

The device has an impressive memory - 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM.

Africa

Two Billion People Lack Water At Health Facilities - UN

A quarter of the world's health facilities lack basic water services, impacting 2 billion people, the United Nations… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.