Sudan: Dabajo Movement Supports Presidency's Political Reform

Khartoum — Political Secretary at Dabajo Movement and Minister of State at Ministry of Agricultural and Forestry , Nahar Osman Nahar, affirmed the movement support to Presidency of the Republic efforts on political reform and economic openness pointing to importance of youth participation in political and productive processes.

Nahar said in a statement to SUNA that the President Al-Bashir's address before the National Legislature Monday included practical steps towards youth and directing the federal government and states to find job opportunities them, pointing out the address called for unifying the peace file and continuity of national dialogue.

He expected consecutive decisions for making conducive political climate , indicating to directive of the President's dress for restructuring the civil service and steps made by the National Prime Minister in this connection.