Sudan: Newly Appointed Federal Ministers Take Oath Before the President of the Republic

Khartoum — The newly appointed federal ministers, Lt. Gen. Siddiq Mohamed Amer, Rawdha Al-Haj, and Abu Hurrira Hussein were sworn-in Wednesday before President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir , in the presence of the First Vice-President of the Republic, Lt. Gen Awad Ahmed Ibn-Auf and the Chief Justice, Abdul Majid Idris and the Prime Minister, Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila as Ministers of Federal Governemnt Chamber, Culture, and Youth and Sports respectively. sn/ab