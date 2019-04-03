Cameroon: Vision 2035 - Govt Consults Financial, Technical Partners

The consultative meeting took place in Yaounde on Tuesday April 2, 2019, and brought together a wide range of actors.

Groundworks for the second phase (2020-2027) of Vision 2035 are well on course as the first phase implemented through the Growth and Employment Strategy Paper (GESP) draws to an end this year. After consultations in the ten regions and with senators, the government has moved to concert with its technical and financial partners. The consultation meeting organized by the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Regional Development took place in Yaounde, Tuesday April 2, 2019.

Speaking at the meeting, the Minister of Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Alamine Ousmane Mey noted that government is poised draw up a new strategy for the implementation of the second phase of Vision 2035 based on inclusiveness and participation. He said such orientations fall in line with President Paul Biya's commitment taken last year to promote social and economic growth in peace, harmony and stability.

Basking on the common saying that "knowing your destination is half your journey," the Minister said the government had to design the GESP in 2009 in order to achieve its longterm vision of making Cameroon an emerging and democratic country, united in its diversity by 2035. To the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations System in Cameroon, Allegra Baiocchi, it is necessary for Cameroon to put in place a good strategy to mobilise funds for the second phase of Vision 2035.

Noting that economic growth does not translate directly to human development, the UN System Resident Coordinator urged that focus should be on inclusive growth. "Agenda 2030 for sustainable development and the SDGs to which Cameroon has committed to should guide priorities for the second phase,"

Allegra Baiocchi underscored. Officials of the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Regional Development said the main objective of the consultation was to assure that the country's technical and financial partners well take in consideration national priorities in their respective programmes and projects for Cameroon.

The come-together was also an opportunity to share obser vations, results and challenges recorded in the development drive between 2010 and 2018. It should be recalled that the Vision 2035 was designed in 2009 and its implementation started in 2010.

The development blueprint seeks to increase economic growth to two digits, develop the industrial and manufacturing sector, strategically position the country in international trade, reduce poverty to socially acceptable levels, create employment, amongst others