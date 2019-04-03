Cameroon: Agricultural Challenges - Croplife Cameroon Proffers Solutions

This was as part of a public-private partnership agreement signed between the organisation and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Gabriel Mbairobe, on March 27, 2019, signed a partnership agreement with Croplife Cameroon in order to provide solutions to the different problems faced by the agricultural sector in Cameroon, notably pests and disease attacks. The organisation provides methods to fight against plant diseases and improve production while using harmless products for human health as well as the environment.

Croplife Cameroon has as mission to boost sustainable agriculture, train extension agents and wholesalers as well as the fight against counterfeit products and illegal trade. The organisation in collaboration with the Ministry has trained 4,975 persons in the country amongst whom are producers and traders of agricultural products. It has equally drawn up action plans to fight against autumn armyworms.

The convention signing is therefore the formalisation of activities that have been taking place between the Ministry and the organisation for years now. "The signing of this convention goes in line with the extension of actions taken by the government to attain agricultural objectives as recommended in the Growth and Employment Strategy Paper," Minister Mbairobe said.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, the president of Croplife Cameroon, Henri Fosso said agriculture is an important aspect for economic growth. It is important to adopt safe farming methods that do not necessarily require the use of chemicals. "People need to know what they consume." Henri Fosso said. Croplife Cameroon, he added, is there to watch and regulate the use of pesticides and ensure they are of good quality. This works towards better agriculture for healthy consumers.