South Africa: Deputy Minister Elizabeth Thabethe Officiates Blue Flag Training Programme Graduation Ceremony

The Department of Tourism will host a graduation ceremony on 5 April 2019 to honour learners from the KwaZulu-Natal who participated in the Blue Flag Training Programme.

Tourism Deputy Minister Elizabeth Thabethe, will officiate the graduation ceremony in Hibberdene where 35 KwaZulu-Natal youth will receive certification in Environmental Education Training and Development Practices, under the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA), which carries an NQF level 5 accreditation. Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (WESSA) was the implementing agent for this programme.

Along with theoretical training, the youth were deployed on Blue Flag beaches for 28 months to support tourism initiatives and adherence to Blue Flag criteria. They provided local partner municipalities with infrastructural support to maintain the required high standards of safety, waste management, water quality and environmental education at Blue Flag sites.

