3 April 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: 2019 Election Guide - How to Detect Misinformation, Bots, Trolls and Sockpuppets

analysis By Tessa Knight

Words such as disinformation, fake news and bots start to become even more popular when elections are around the corner.

We already know that social media can sway elections. Take the 2016 US elections as an example: Researchers are only just starting to fully understand the influence Russian bot farms and misinformation campaigns had on Trump being elected. And closer to home, the impact of the Bell Pottinger scandal is still being felt by politicians and everyday citizens alike, with the racial divisiveness promoted by the Gupta-supported company likely to rear its head as we near 8 May.

Disinformation vs misinformation

In 2018 Dictionary.com chose "misinformation" as its word of the year, while the Collins English Dictionary settled on "fake news" as its 2017 option. The three terms, misinformation, disinformation and fake news, are often used interchangeably, but have significantly different meanings.

The primary difference between disinformation and misinformation is intent. Misinformation is the spread of misleading or false information, either wittingly or unwittingly. So when your aunt forwards you a WhatsApp message purportedly from the president that says the ANC is changing its name to the CNA, she is spreading misinformation. Whether she believes that the ANC is changing...

