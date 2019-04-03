3 April 2019

South Africa: Suspect Arrested With Heroin in Mitchells Plain

An early hour operation to clamp down on the drug trade led members of Mitchells Plain police to a residence in Seafire Street Rocklands where a search was conducted. The search resulted in the seizure of 475 units of heroin with an estimated street value of R 14000-00, and the arrest of a 19 year old man. He is expected to make a court appearance in Mitchells Plain on Thursday 2019-04-04.

We value the information we receive from the community to fight crime and we encourage the public to report criminal activity in their neighbourhoods to Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

