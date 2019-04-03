South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Meets Thabo Mofutsanyane Learners and Opens Adelaide Tambo Secondary School, 6 and 7 APR

press release

The President of the Republic of South Africa, Honourable Cyril Ramaphosa will meet 10 000 grade 11 and 12 learners in Thabo Mofutsanyane District on Saturday, 06 April at Charles Mopeli Stadium, 09h00.

The President will be accompanied by Free State Premier, Honourable Sisi Ntombela and Education MEC, Dr Tate Makgoe.

The meeting forms part of the provincial government's outreach programme to bring government closer to the people and improve service delivery.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, 07 April, the President will officially open Adelaide Tambo Secondary school in Thabong Township, Welkom in Lejweleputswa District.

About R 57 million was injected to build the state -of the- art school with 24 classrooms, 3 Science laboratories, Media Centre, School Nutrition Programme Centre and a Hall.

