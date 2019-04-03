Uganda: Unra Admits Failures, Moves to Close Nile Bridge for 3 Months

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has issued a statement indicating plans to close part of the recently-commissioned Source of the Nile Bridge between April 15 and July 10.

This follows a story in The Observer today which exposed several procedural improprieties in construction as well as the glaring malfunctions of parts of the bridge, something several construction experts deemed a safety risk for motorists and users.

In the statement, UNRA says that there will be a fresh restoration of the asphalt pavement layer and waterproofing on the bridge.

The UNRA Statement

PUBLIC NOTICE

RESTORATION OF THE PAVEMENT LAYER (ASPHALT) AND WATERPROOFING ON THE SOURCE OF THE NILE BRIDGE

3rd April, 2019

The Contractor of the Source of the Nile Bridge Project, the Joint Venture of the Zenitaka Corporation and Hyundai Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd, under the supervision of the Consultant, the Joint Venture of Oriental Consultants Co., Ltd, Eight-Japan Engineering Consultants Inc. and PyungHwa Engineering Consultant Co., Ltd, representing the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), will undertake restoration works to replace the defective pavement/ asphalt layer on the bridge from 15th April, 2019 to 10th July, 2019.

The scope of works will include application of a water proofing material to the concrete deck surface that will effectively bond with the modified polymer asphalt layer.

For the duration of the works, traffic flow in the area will be diverted as follows:

Kampala-bound traffic (Jinja to Kampala) shall continue to use the Source of the Nile Bridge.

Jinja-bound traffic (Kampala to Jinja) shall be diverted to the Nalubaale Bridge.

Local Traffic (to and from) Nile Breweries Ltd, Southern Range Nyanza Ltd (Nytil), East African Packaging Solutions Ltd shall continue to use their normal routes.

Cyclists and motor cyclists ('Boda Boda') traffic to and from Jinja shall continue to use the Nalubaale Bridge and Faraday Road.

Your cooperation shall highly facilitate the execution of these works. Any inconvenience caused is highly regretted.