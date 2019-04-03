Ugandan Uber Driver Accused of Rape Granted Shs370m Bail By Us Court

A Ugandan Uber driver who is facing sexual assault charges in the United States, has been slapped with a hefty $100,000 (Shs370m) bail, among other bail conditions.

Mr Daudah Mayanja, 37, a renowned herbalist and a director of Bamutaasa Herbal Joint Clinical Research Centre in Kampala, who has been residing in Waltham, Boston in Massachusetts state has been ordered by the Boston Municipal Court judge Richard Sinnott to deposit the money and his passport in court and also wear a GPS tracking bracelet.

This was after his lawyer, Ms Kim Giampietro pleaded with the judge to grant Mayanja bail, saying that he had lost his wife and had 12 children, including three sets of twins, to look after on the little money he earned from working for Uber.

Mr Mayanja who has no criminal record, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape.

The assistant Suffolk District Attorney, Mr AlexaRae Wright told court that: "The victim had called for the ride-share service through her phone. The defendant picked her up and they proceeded onto Storrow Drive, where the alleged sexual assault began ... while the vehicle was in motion."

The prosecutor added that Mr Mayanja then pulled the car over on the Esplanade near the Hatch Shell and allegedly assaulted her again. Her cell phone rang and she was able to escape.

"He then contacted the victim when she was already at the police station, telling her that she had left her belongings in his car," he said.

Mayanja who had been an Uber driver for two weeks handed himself over to police, according to prosecution.

Prosecution asked court to slap tough bail conditions on the suspect, noting that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a detainer on Mr Mayanja.

"Should the bail be an amount that is lower, it is highly likely that the defendant will be deported and we will not be able to prosecute him and seek justice for the victim in this case," Mr Wright said.

Mr Mayanja's lawyer tried to defend his client saying that the plaintiff was high on drugs and the scuffle ensued in the car as the driver tried to put her in order.

"The client was high on drugs. She even tried to climb to the front seat, which the driver was not comfortable with. At some point along the drive, the driver pulled over and told her that he did not want her to smoke marijuana inside the car, she got out of the vehicle to smoke and Mr Mayanja kept waiting for her," the defense attorney said.

Uber has removed Mr Mayanja's access to its app and said it would help police in their investigations.