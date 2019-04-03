3 April 2019

Tanzania: List of Shame - Speaker to Make Public Names of MPs Who Have Abandoned Their Children

By Habel Chidawali

Dodoma — The speaker of the National Assembly Mr Job Ndugai today April 3, said he will reveal names of some Members of Parliament, who abandoned their children.

The speaker made the revelations in the Parliament in support of the minister of home affairs Kangi Lugola's claims that some street children resemble some of the MPs.

"I agree with Mr Lugola (that some children resemble some of the MP)... I promise you one day I will name the list of those (MPs) who have abandoned their children because I have received the complaint from various women," said Mr Ndugai.

Responding to a question from Special Seat MP Tauhida Gallos (CCM) Mr Lugola urged women, whose children have been abandoned by their fathers, to use Chapter 16 number 166 of the penal code to hold the fathers accountable.

Ms Gallos sought to know, what help has the government offered to mothers, whose children have been abandoned by their fathers.

