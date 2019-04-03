Tanzania: Pierre Liquid, Man of the Moment in Tanzania Visits Parliament

Dar es Salaam — 'Every dog has its day', so they say but the question is, who is this man Pierre?

He owns a furniture workshop in one of Dar es Salaam's suburbs of Keko in Temeke District an area that has several furniture shops.

His quick rise to fame and celebrity status has been astonishing, winning lovers and haters, in equal proportions with social media as his major tool.

Some have labeled him as an artiste; others have simply labeled him as a drunkard, a tag that he vehemently brushes off.

Those in his circles say he charges a Seven-digit appearance fee to go to some gigs in the city and it was no wonder that certain media Houses in Nairobi referred to him as an artist.

Ever since his drunken video went viral, he has gone on to rub shoulders with the high and mighty including a rare mention at State House by the Vice President.

His support for the National team Taifa Stars did not go unmentioned as many saw him as one of the catalysts for the national teams win at the National Stadium some 10 days ago.

Today Wednesday April 3, 2019, he was invited to the parliament in Dodoma where he was afforded celebrity welcome by the Speaker Job Ndugai.

The Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, who was seen shaking hands with pintsized comic at the Bunge Grounds, assured him that he would be part of the team heading to Egypt in June for the AFCON tournament.

It was also a rare moment as MPs from both divides of the House took pictures with Pierre Liquid a man that some see as a negative influence to the youth.

His visit to the Parliament came only a day after the speaker of national assembly had announced that they (Parliament) had resolved not to work with the Controller and Auditor General (CAG).

To many who commented on the Pierre's visit to Dodoma, this was a move to divert them from the serious issues at hand.