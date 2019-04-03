Tanzania: NSSF Joins E-Payment Plan

Dar es Salaam — The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has at the end of March, this year, joined the Government e-Payment Gateway (GePG) system for payment of employees' contributions.

In a statement, NSSF Public Relations and Education manager Lulu Mengele said the GePG system was expected to increase the Fund's efficiency. She noted that the system will also enable employers to submit their employees' contributions wherever they were through either mobile money transfers or bank accounts.

"NSSF has joined the GePG payment system and we, therefore, call on all the employers using our Fund to pay their contributions through the system," she said.

However, she noted that for every employer to use the system they needed to register in order to acquire a control number that would be issued by NSSF. In view of this, she said that employers needed to visit NSSF offices close to them so that they could get more information on what was required of them to join the payment system.