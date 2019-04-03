Tanzania: Social Media in Support of Cag Prof Assad

Dar es Salaam — Social media users have since yesterday used their accounts to offer support to the Controller and Auditor General Professor Mussa Assad after the Parliament resolved not to work with him.

Most of those, who posted on their social media accounts, labeled Prof Assad a national hero and a man of great integrity.

The Parliament decision comes few months after he was grilled by Parliamentary Privilege, Ethics and Powers committee, for his remarks in an interview that the 'National Assembly is weak'.