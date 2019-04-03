Tanzania - Speaker Orders Godbless Lema to Appear Before the Ethics Committee

Dodoma — The Speaker of the National Assembly Job Ndugai today April 3, ordered the Arusha lawmaker Godbless Lema to appear before the Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee at 1400Hrs.

This follows his " weak Bunge remarks" which he uttered in support of Kawe Member of Parliament, Ms Halima Mdee (Chadema) after she was suspended by parliament over similar remarks.

Contributing on the motion to suspend the Kawe representative, Mr Lema defended the Kawe representative, saying she was right in her assessment that Parliament was weak.

This prompted deputy speaker Tulia Ackson to order the Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee to interrogate Mr Lema.

"I want this issue to end today, so I order the Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee to meet with Lema today and present the verdict to the Parliament tomorrow," said Mr Ndugai .

He added: You said you are not afraid. I am not afraid either. This parliament is not as weak as you think.

He warned that he would not hesitate to take to the responsible committee legislators who appeared to undermine Parliament.

He said the decision which the parliament was taking against disrespectful lawmakers was affecting their voters.

"We want to prove wrong those who think this parliament is weak, so you need to be keen with each word you utter. It is high time you put forward the interest of your voters,'" said Mr Ndugai.

He said some MPs were uttering disrespectful remarks due to their stresses attributed to huge loan they were owing banks.

"I didn't want to reveal this, but let me do. Lema owes (bank) some Sh644 million. He has struggled to repay to lower his debt to Sh419 million," said Mr Ndugai.

Speaker's revelation on Mr Lema's banking information was booed by Tarime Urban MP Esther Matiko (Chadema).

For her punishment Ms Matiko was ordered by Mr Ndugai to leave the debating chamber.

"Collect all your belongings and get out right away," Mr Ndugai ordered with authoritative voice.