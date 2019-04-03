Tanzania: Harmonize Proposes to His Italian Girlfriend in a Romantic Ceremony

Dar es Salaam — Bongo Flava singer Harmonize will soon be tying the knot with long-time Italian girlfriend Sarah Michelotti after she accepted his marriage proposal.

Harmonize proposed to his girlfriend in the presence of her family who cheered on as Sarah said yes.

He shared the video on social media capturing the romantic moment at a place yet to be named in Italy.

Sarah was overwhelmed by emotions as Harmonize slipped the ring on her finger.

The love birds have been inseparable since coming out as a couple. However, mid last year there were rumors that they had separated after not being spotted together for months.

But Harmonize dismissed the rumors and insisted they are still together and their relationship is stronger than ever.

"We are both busy and you cannot expect to see us together all the time but all is well with us," Hermonize was quoted

The couple has been dating for over two years now.