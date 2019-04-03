Mozambique: Saboteurs Derail Train Near Manhica

Maputo — A passenger train, travelling along the Limpopo line, which links Maputo and Zimbabwe, derailed on at about 21.00 on Monday night because a set of points had been sabotaged.

According to a press release from the publicly owned ports and rail company, CFM, the train was travelling from Maputo to the town of Manhica, and the derailment occurred at the Maragra sugar plantation.

The locomotive came completely off the tracks, and three passenger carriages partly derailed. There are no reports of any injuries. Immediately after the derailment, the circulation of trains along the Limpopo line was temporarily interrupted.

A CFM commission of inquiry found that a set of points at Maragra had been sabotaged by individuals who are still at large.

CFM pointed out that it was only a matter of luck that nobody was killed or seriously injured during the incident,, and urged greater collaboration from people living nearby to denounce those who commit criminal acts against the railway.

The purpose of such sabotage is normally to steal metallic parts of railway equipment which are then sold as scrap metal or possibly to steal passengers' possessions.